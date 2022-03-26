Muty they are at Citroën: The middle-class model C5, which died out in 2017, is now followed by neither a classic sedan nor an SUV owed to the spirit of the times. The 4.81 meter long C5 X is rather a visually successful mix of a practical station wagon, a coupe with a sloping rear and a higher crossover. We would rather have credited the more exalted sister company DS with the new type of vehicle. The new Citroën flagship rolls to dealerships in May. The drive range consists of a three-cylinder petrol engine with 131 hp, a 181 hp four-cylinder petrol engine and a 224 hp plug-in hybrid with an electric range of up to 60 kilometers. Citroën does without a diesel. Eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are mandatory. Prices start at 35,730 euros for the small petrol engine and 44,980 euros for the plug-in hybrid.

The stately five-seater convinces with ample space, even tall passengers can comfortably cross their legs in the rear. A decent luggage volume of 545 to a maximum of 1640 liters is available behind the wide tailgate that has been pulled down far. Citroën has put the main focus on driving comfort. Rarely have we floated so smoothly over the increased speed bumps often used in Spanish cities as in the C5 X Hybrid.

Responsible for this is the new Advanced Comfort active chassis, which the part-time electrician gets as standard. It combines the already softly tuned suspension with progressive hydraulic stop of the two petrol engines with active dampers. Depending on the driving mode, the top-of-the-line model of the C5 X is extremely comfortable or rather sporty. Seen in this way, Citroën returns to its comfortable roots. Relaxed travel is supported in the well-equipped C5 X by thickly padded, wide comfort seats and high noise insulation.









First test drive Citroën C5 X

Back to the roots



The up to 12-inch touchscreen with natural speech recognition and brilliant reversing camera in HD quality protruding from the center console is being used for the first time. Also new is the optionally available, large-area head-up display, which contains rather too much information for our taste.