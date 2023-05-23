Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A few weeks after the construction of a gigantic Tesla plant in New Lionhe Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda announced the arrival of Foxconn Technology Group to the state. This multinational company originally from Taiwan is dedicated to building electronic devices among which the iPhone, iPad, Kindle, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and GoPro cameras stand out.

In the middle of his work tour of the Asian country, the governor of Nuevo León took a few minutes to share the news with his fellow citizens through his social networks.

“Because we don’t know the word impossible, we will bring big tech to the state…Foxconn Technology Group, will be one of these,” he wrote. samuel garcia On twitter.

In the same medium, the president reiterated his purpose of attracting “attracting large investments to Nuevo León.” In this sense, he explained that Foxconn works with big brands in the technology field, such as Apple, Dell, HP and Sony.

“Foxconn is one of the world’s leading electronics manufacturers and the main manufacturer of Apple. It has sales of 200 BILLION DOLLARS a year, focused on semiconductors, computers, mobility components, and electric cars,” explained Marina Rodríguez’s husband on social media.

“That is why we come to Taiwan for them, to show them that WE ARE THE BEST PLACE TO INVEST and the next world Electromobility Hub and very soon we will receive them in Nuevo León. Cheer up!” he added.

What is Foxconn, the company that will soon invest in Nuevo León?

This company has 13 factories distributed in nine cities in China; Likewise, it has branches in Brazil, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, as well as in Ciudad Juarez and Tijuana, Mexico.