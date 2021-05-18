In Rotterdam, the first semi-final of the 65th Eurovision-2021 international music contest has come to an end, according to the results of the audience vote, ten participants were announced who will advance to the final of the competition. Live broadcast was conducted on Youtube-channel of the competition.

In total, 16 representatives of the countries participating in the competition took the stage. Only ten of them made it to the final, these are musicians from Norway, Israel, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium, Ukraine.

The representative of Russia Manizha also got to the final, she performed in the first semifinal at number three with the song Russian Woman (“Russian woman”). She was dressed in a huge dress in the Russian style with bright folk patterns from patches that were sent from different parts of the country. At some point, it “opened” and Manizha “came out” of it in a bright red suit.

In addition, representatives of the “big five” – Great Britain, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, as well as the host country and the winner of the previous competition – the Netherlands, will automatically take part in the final of the competition.

Earlier, Eurovision-2021 participants appreciated the song Russian Woman. Thus, the representative of Croatia Albina announced her readiness to give the maximum number of points – 12 – for the Russian performer. She admitted that she likes Manizha, she is “very energetic, independent, very sincere.” The singer from Australia Montaigne, who also announced her readiness to give her 12 points, called her favorite the representative of Russia.

The second semi-final of Eurovision will take place on Thursday, May 20, and the final on Saturday, May 22.