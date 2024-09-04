The movie fever doesn’t stop, even when we recently saw the resounding failure of Borderlands. Now, after years of anticipation, Today the first official trailer has finally been released. A Minecraft Moviewhich will give us the opportunity to enjoy a live action adaptation of the beloved Mojang game.

The first teaser trailer of A Minecraft Movie It shows us a group of people who, somehow, enter the world of Minecraft, where they meet Steve, played by Jack BlackAlong with this, we can see a series of animals and classic elements of the game in action.

Alongside Black, the film will also feature Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. The trailer shows us these four characters entering the world of Minecraft through a portalso this will probably be an isekai, similar to what we saw with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We can only wait to see how this adaptation will work.

A Minecraft Movie will hit theaters on April 4, 2025. In related topics, Minecraft is finally available on PlayStation 5. Similarly, Netflix confirms animated series of Minecraft.

Author’s Note:

It’s still too early to declare this film a failure or a success. At least from a visual perspective, the film looks pretty good, and surely all fans of this title will appreciate how faithful Warner Bros. has been in this regard. However, there are still many questions about the story, something that these adaptations still have problems with.

Via: Warner Bros.