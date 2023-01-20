After premiering on YouTube in 2018, Cobra Kai has grown to become a worldwide phenomenon. However, everything has to end eventually. It is so Netflix has shared the first teaser for the latest season of the popular series.

Through their social networks, not only was the first teaser of the sixth season of Cobra Kaiwhere we can see some of the most memorable moments of the series accompanied by a new conversation between Daniel and Johnny, but also a farewell letter from the creators was revealed. This was what was discussed:

“Our goal from day one with Cobra Kai has always been to finish it on our terms, leaving the Valley at the time and place we’ve always envisioned. So it is with immense pride and appreciation that we can announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.”

Unfortunately, At the moment it is unknown when the last season will arrive on Netflix. However, considering that every year, without exception, we have seen new chapters, it is very likely that in 2023 we will see the conclusion to this story, but not to the world of The Karate Kid, since a new movie is already in development. On related topics, you can learn more about Cobra Kai here.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that the last few chapters are already in production, I just hope that the series has a decent ending, and doesn’t end up disappointing the fans who have seen each and every episode.

Via: Netflix.