After the resounding success that was joker, many have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to this new interpretation of the iconic Batman villain. Although there are still a couple of months to see Joker: Folie à Deux On cinemas, Today the first teaser of this new film was released.

Joker: Folie à Deux introduces us once again to Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix, as well as Harley Quinn, this time played by Lady Gaga. On this occasion, we are presented with a love story that, at the same time, is a musical composed of some of the most popular songs in history.

First teaser for 'JOKER 2' Full trailer releases at 6:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/sCbFqx5CLh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 9, 2024

As you could see, Joker: Folie à Deux It might not be the sequel many were waiting for., but it's still a pretty interesting approach to this character. Although this is only a teaser, the full trailer for the film is expected to be available today at 8:30 PM (Mexico City time). Now we just have to see how the box office will react to the new work from Warner Bros. and DC.

We remind you that Joker: Folie à Deux will hit movie theaters on October 4, 2024.

I'm not a big fan of jokerbut the concept of Joker: Folie à Deux It's interesting enough for me to go to the movies, although my opinion of Todd Phillips' work probably won't change. I just have to wait to see if I'm right or not.

