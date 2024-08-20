Phenomenon makes the star appear 20% brighter; can be observed from anywhere in the world, depending on weather conditions

The first Supermoon of the year will be visible in the sky on the night of this Monday (August 19, 2024). The phenomenon occurs when the full Moon reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit. On average, this distance is about 384 thousand kilometers, but today the Moon will be 362 thousand kilometers from planet Earth.

This is because the Moon’s orbit is elliptical, or oval, which makes it appear larger and brighter, explained astronomer Fernando Roig of the National Observatory.

“The Moon can appear up to 20% brighter than normal. It is a fascinating spectacle that can be observed from anywhere in Brazil, or the world, as long as the weather conditions are favorable.”he stated.

Origin of the Supermoon

the term “Supermoon” was created in 1979 by an astrologer to describe a full Moon that is at least 90% of its closest distance to Earth.

As it is not a scientific definition, there is no consensus among astronomical institutions about the exact distance that characterizes the phenomenon.

The National Observatory reported that in 2016, the Supermoon was 356 thousand kilometers from our planet, the closest distance since 1948. The next time the Moon will be so close to Earth is expected in 2034.

