Of the 1. FC Nuremberg has already made the first summer transfer perfect: Von Borussia Dortmund Taylan Duman comes to the Valznerweiher.
The 23-year-old midfielder is a free transfer from the BVB regional league team. The club did not provide any information about the contract period. Duman was able to draw attention to himself in the current season with eleven goals and eight assists in only 19 regional league games. Accordingly, FCN sports director Dieter Hecking was happy about the transfer:
“Taylan has received extremely positive attention from our scouting department in the last few months. He is one of the outstanding players in the Regionalliga West and can be used flexibly in midfield, both in the center and on the flanks. Taylan is 23 years old. He wanted to take the next step, although Dortmund would have liked to keep him. We are glad that he has chosen us. “
Duman himself, who comes from the youth team at Fortuna Düsseldorf and has been playing for BVB since January 2019, is happy about the jump to Nuremberg: “I’m looking forward to playing for the club from summer. The people in charge went out of their way to help me and showed me what they are planning to do with the club in the future. For me it is exactly the right step at the right time. “
The German-Turk can also act in the midfield center, but preferably comes from the right side of the midfield. At BVB he trained more often with the professionals and was even in the matchday squad at the start of the season in the home game against Mainz. But it wasn’t enough for a Bundesliga appearance.