President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, announced the completion of the laying of the first string of the Russian export gas pipeline Nord Stream-2. Broadcast of the speech leads YouTube channel “Russia-24”.

“I am glad to announce that today, 2.5 hours ago, the laying of pipes for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed,” Putin said.

According to him, work on the construction of the second line is currently continuing. “The whole line work, including the offshore section, is over. From the German side, the pipe came up, from the Russian side – they need to be lifted and welded. Everything. But the laying has been completed by itself, ”the head of state added.

Earlier, the Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko announced the start of a test launch of the Nord Stream 2 facilities located in the region, which is scheduled for the second week of June.