Some of the employees in the regional transport will go on strike on Thursday. According to the VVMC trade union, the new actions will affect Arriva’s regional rail transport in the east and north of the Netherlands. The staff who work from Leeuwarden, Emmen, Mariënberg and Zwolle will stop working, says the VVMC. It is possible that this strike will also affect other transport in the northern and eastern provinces.

