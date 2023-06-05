The circuit, for the first time since its creation, will stop in the Old Continent. And it will be on the renowned Spanish tour of the Real Club Valderrama (Sotogrande), from June 30 to July 2

Monday, June 5, 2023, 7:32 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

General tickets and hospitality packages are now available for Spanish fans and visitors from all over the world who want to see the Spanish player and champion of the Augusta Master Sergio García live, along with two other Spanish players, the …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



