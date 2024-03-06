He Selvamonos Festival, an emblematic music event in Peru, celebrates its fifteenth anniversary with a program full of energy and passion. The activities begin with the First Stop, in Lima, on April 6 at the Green Arena, where the public will enjoy performances by three international artists and more than 10 local talents. This edition partners with the entertainment company HTA to offer two special events: the First Stop and the traditional edition in Oxapampa. Thus, they maintain their commitment to music and culture.

YOU CAN SEE: Selvámonos: this is how the music festival was experienced in Oxapampa

The lineup for the First Stop in Lima includes the renowned Argentine band Él Mató a un Police Motorizado, the Dominican Vicente García, winner of three Latin Grammy awards, and the Uruguayan Cardellino. This start of the festival promises to be an experience full of unique and exciting music.

The April 6 event will feature a diverse cast that includes well-known Peruvian bands and the Domo Electro Selvámonos. In this way, a mix of sounds is offered that guarantees an unforgettable show.

Tickets for the First Stop are in their third and final pre-sale phase until March 15 through Joinnus, and fans can also purchase advance tickets for the event in Oxapampa. This festival is confirmed as one of the most anticipated of the year.

Tickets for the 2023 edition will be valid for both the First Stop and the festival in Oxapampa. Those interested should contact Selvámonos by email to validate their entries, and the team is ready to help.

#Stop #lineup #festival #Lima