View of the new neighborhood of Valdebebas from the interchange

Approved the rethinking document for the urbanization project, which plans 1,400 homes



12/17/2024



Updated at 8:14 p.m.





A few decades ago, Solana de Valdebebas was a farmland, part of a wide expanse of farm fields reached from several nearby population centers. Today, it is a vacant space of 109 hectares without agricultural use, located…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only