Pope Francis began a historic three-day visit to Iraq and asked Catholics in the Baghdad cathedral not to leave the country despite the persecutions they suffered. The Argentine pontiff will travel 1,650 kilometers through several cities of “this martyred people” and on Saturday he will meet the spiritual leader of the majority Shiites, Imam Ali Sistani.

At the Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad, which suffered a terrorist attack by ISIS in October 2010 that killed 54 people, the pontiff spoke in the afternoon before local bishops and priests. He stated that “the consequences of the war and the persecutions faced by the people and Iraq led to internal displacement and the migration of many to other parts of the world.”

Forty-eight faithful killed were Catholics and among them were two priests. The Vatican is studying a process to declare them martyrs, elevating them to altars.

Francis made an appeal to a hundred faithful authorized to witness the rite, in favor of the unity of the different Catholic groups in the country. Representatives of the Chaldean, Syrian-Catholic and Latin Rite.

The Pope told them that “tomorrow in Ur I will meet the leaders of the religious traditions present in this country, to proclaim once again that religion must serve the cause of peace and unity among all the children of God.”

In his first speech with the authorities, civil society leaders and the diplomatic corps, shortly after his arrival in Baghdad at noon, Jorge Bergoglio condemned “violence”, factions and “intolerances”, calling for a reconstruction of this country devastated by wars, the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein and foreign interventions in the last half century.

Francisco recalled those who lost their relatives “loved ones, home and essential goods” due to “persecution and terrorism.”

After the long tyranny of Saddam Hussein, who was hanged after the North American invasion of 2003, which was opposed by the pope of that time, the Polish Saint John Paul II, the 40 million Iraqis suffered the aggression of ISIS, the Islamic State. , which devastated the country occupying part of its territory for three years and causing tens of thousands of deaths.

The Chaldean Catholic community, formed in the early years of Christianity two thousand years ago, became a martyred community. The Chaldeans numbered a million and a half and have been reduced to less than 400,000, after the survivors fled abroad, between 2014 and 2017.

In his first speech, the Argentine Pope said that “it is essential that no one is considered a second-class citizen,” alluding to the Catholic minority and other religious confessions.

Jorge Bergoglio evoked the disasters suffered by Iraq due to “wars, the scourge of terrorism and sectarian conflicts.” He said that “all this has brought death, destruction, still visible ruins and deep damage to the hearts of many people and communities that will take years to heal.”

Cities the Pope will visit in Iraq Between March 5 and 8.

The Pope asked the international community to defend Iraq as the “cradle of civilization” and asked Christians to participate in public life. He also rejected the “external interests” that · seem not to take into account the Iraqi population ”.

Small Catholic groups greeted the pontiff as he left the airport after his arrival, displaying greeting posters. But Baghdad showed him later the desolate face of an empty capital due to the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine measures. The infected are more than 700 thousand and the dead 17,500.

The extraordinary security measures they also impeded movements of people. It is expected that these scenes will be repeated during the tour that the Pope begins this Saturday. The meetings that Francisco will hold will be limited to no more than one hundred people at any one time.

The Pope will go to the Iraqi north and south in airplanes and helicopters. You will visit Ur of the Chaldeans, where Abraham, the common patriarch of Jews, Christians and Muslims, was born. On the Nineveh Plain in the north, you will visit Mosul, the Christian city destroyed by ISIS terrorists who occupied it for three years until they were defeated. Its inhabitants had to flee “in one night.” Bergoglio will also go to Qaraqosh, where the Chaldean Christian community was concentrated.

On Sunday in Erbil he will meet Christians and Muslims in a stadium of thirty thousand people but which can only be entered by ten thousand.

The most anticipated moment of his trip is the meeting in the holy city of Najaf, in the south, with Imam Ali Sistani, spiritual leader of the Iraqi Shiites but whose guiding influence extends to a part of the Muslim world, dominated in a 80% for the Sunni current.

The meeting is considered a great religious event by the moral authority of Imam Sistani, who in a country devastated by chaos, wars and terrorism managed to impose an independent line that has made it popular also among Sunnis and Iraqi Kurds.

Ali Sistani never speaks in public. He writes and his collaborators read his ideas and his commandments. Born in neighboring Iran and religiously trained in Qom, the Iranian Shiite holy city 90 years ago, respect for the figure of the imam, who lives modestly in a house that the Argentine pope will visit, has an additional charisma: he always wears the black turban of the descendants of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Iraqi Shiite leader is a moderate, with a strong personality. The dictator Saddam Hussein arrested him at his home, but Ali Sistani did not back down in his preaching, which led him in 2014 to call on Iraqis to oppose the Sunni Islamic State of ISIS terrorists.

Imam Ali Sistani has developed a theological school that, unlike the Iranian Shiites, does not proclaim the primacy of the religious over the political. He believes that religious should advise without meddling in public affairs.

Two years ago, Francis signed a document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi with the great Sunni Imam Ahmed al Tayed, a charismatic religious leader of Al Azhar University in Cairo. It is not known if with Al Sistani Bergoglio he will talk about the document that has been widely disseminated in the Muslim world and if he will sign a common appeal with the Catholic pontiff.

