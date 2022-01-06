Cameron Glickenhaus stable is continuing the development of its sports car with a V8 engine supplied by General Motors. On the official Twitter account, the manufacturer has in fact posted a video that portrays a forklift with different components of the future 004CS. This is the car’s first ‘road’ exit, even without the specific bodywork. Specifically, with this test, the validation and calibration processes of the CIMA clutch and gearbox were started, at low speeds.

SCG 004S and 004CS are part of the same family of sports cars designed for a small production, alongside the brand’s competitive activities. In particular, the CS version is especially designed for the track, with a seven-speed transmission and 200 horsepower more than the ‘S’. The aerodynamics will also be more thrust. While the ‘base’ version will be ready for Q2 2022, there is no date yet for CS.

Jim Glickenhaus said, according to team-bhp.com reports: “The SCG004 is a fantastic adventure. Developing and building a car that is completely road-friendly, but still true to its mission of an old-school sports car, has been tricky. It was very important for us to transfer the modular assembly of the racing version to the road version. It enabled a platform that could be easily worked on and improved quickly. Once I started driving various prototypes, I was able to work with our team to change the elements that would make the car exactly what I wanted it to be. In 40 years I have driven sports cars in all conditions: what makes them special is the way they react to rain, snow, hot days, rough roads and everyday driving. Our car will be light and agile. It will weigh around 1200 pounds, and as sports cars have gotten heavier, it will stand out. The CS engine will have even more torque and its aerodynamics, which is at the limit of what street-legal tires can handle, really attacks the track and gives you confidence. It can be driven in the snow and in the rain. Its heating and air conditioner work well and its built-in anti-fogging electrical cables are a real joy“.