The Orion capsule of NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission in space. © Uncredited/NASA/AP/dpa

With its Artemis missions, NASA wants to put people back on the moon. The “Orion” probe is scheduled to return to Earth on Sunday and complete the first mission.

WASHINGTON, DC – NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission is scheduled to complete a first milestone on Sunday (December 11). At 18.40 CET, the unmanned “Orion” capsule is scheduled to land in the Pacific and then be brought to the port of San Diego in the US state of California with the help of specialists, divers and boats.

The mission had spent almost a whole month in space. However, returning to Earth will also present a challenge. According to Nasa, “Orion” will enter the Earth’s atmosphere at around 40,000 kilometers per hour and will then be slowed down to around 480 kilometers per hour. The heat shield of “Orion” has to withstand temperatures of around 2800 degrees Celsius. With the help of five parachutes, “Orion” is then to be slowed down further to around 32 kilometers per hour and land in the sea.

Return of the “Orion” probe: Manned missions could follow as early as 2024

Even before landing, Nasa boss Bill Nelson had described the “Artemis” test mission as an “extraordinary success”. With the “Artemis” program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, US astronauts are to land on the moon again in the coming years, including for the first time a woman and a non-white person. The “Orion” probe has already been able to take sharp pictures of the moon.

A first manned flight (“Artemis 2”) around the moon is to be followed by another manned flight including a moon landing (“Artemis 3”). The missions are currently scheduled for 2024 and 2025, as Space.com reported. However, details of the schedule are subject to change. NASA put the last humans on the moon in 1972 with the “Apollo 17” mission. Overall, the United States was the only country to date to land twelve astronauts on the moon with the “Apollo” missions between 1969 and 1972.

Return of the “Orion” probe: The European Space Agency is also involved

“Artemis 1” started – after exploding costs and repeated postponements – as a problem child. But after the start on November 16 with the rocket “Space Launch System” from the Cape Canaveral cosmodrome in the US state of Florida, the flight then went largely smoothly and the planned milestones could be ticked off: fly by the moon, swing into orbit of the moon, Pivoting out of the orbit of the moon, another flyby of the moon.

The European Space Agency Esa and space agencies from several other countries are also involved in “Artemis”. For example, ESA contributed the European Service Module (ESM), which also supplies electricity, water and air and keeps the spacecraft at the right temperature. The propulsion and supply unit should be separated from the crew module on return and burn up in the atmosphere. (dpa)