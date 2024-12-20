First step to move forward with the public Housing company announced this month by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. The Asset Management Company from Bank Restructuring (Sareb) has made the decision to temporarily suspend the Árqura sale process and postpone the deadline for the submission of non-binding offers by potential investors.

The decision regarding its promotional vehicle, created in 2019 and which brings together a significant portfolio of finalist land in Spain, has been made by the company’s governing bodies in response to the recommendation of the operation’s financial advisor, as stated. Sareb this Friday in a statement.

From now on, Sareb will open a period of analysis and review of the operation, the conclusions of which will be communicated to investors as soon as possible..

Sources from Sareb, whose board of directors had approved the sale of a stake in Árqura, indicated this week that the company was working to fulfill its mandate and that, if the authorities decided that it must be modified, the company will comply with what is assigned to it with efficiency.

This suspension coincides with the Government’s recent announcement to create a large state housing company -which involves a reconversion of the current Sepes and the incorporation of Sareb- that manages the State’s land, housing and is an instrument of collaboration and cooperation with autonomous communities and city councils. Furthermore, it is worth remembering that on December 12, the Housing Commission of the Congress of Deputies approved the non-legal proposal presented by Sumar to stop the sale of Árqura Homes with the votes in favor of the PSOE, Sumar and Podemos, the abstention of the PNV, ERC, Bildu and the opposition of Vox and Junts per Catalunya.

In it, the Executive was urged to reconsider this operationwhich Sumar considered could have irreversible consequences and put at risk the opportunity to manage a public housing stock to expand the supply of social and affordable rentals. He also criticized that the main interested parties in this operation were the large funds, which he pointed out as responsible for putting pressure on the real estate market. Sareb expected to award it throughout 2025