The Government Commission of the Barcelona City Council has initially approved this said modification of two articles of the General Metropolitan Plan (PGM) relates to the urban regulation of habitation with first step to be able to regulate the seasonal converter and rooms.

With this modification, the council seeks to define and distinguish the various uses of the city’s habitats, with a subsequent urban planning, limit temporary uses. The modification aims to prioritize the usual It is established that it may prohibit, limit or restrict uses other than the usual habitat through urban planning and municipal ordinances. Precisely, the seasonal converter has been denouncing the darrers anys with one of the claus factors that has made the price of the leases crazy.

LAST MINUTE Barcelona en Comú has achieved a historic agreement that allows us to pose faithfully to the frau of the season’s travelers! Barcelona is the first city to regulate this practice, declaring all residential and permanent habitat. We protected the dret of a just convertible! pic.twitter.com/tPikuPW7Va — Barcelona En Comú (@bcnencomu) December 5, 2024

The modification, which responds to an agreement of the municipal government – of the PSC – with Barcelona en Comú, foresees that documentary evidence must be given for work, medical, study or similar reasons that justify the seasonal change. It also includes the ability to apply specific restrictions per district, neighborhood or building to “protect” its residential character. Last week, Barcelona en Comú had raised the possibility of changing the PGM to regulate this type of driver.

With the approval of the modification of the PGM, the Barcelona City Council seeks to have the urban instrument that allows limiting temporary uses. The green light to the Government Commission has been initialized and the initiative is transferred to the Commission of Ecology, Urbanisme, Mobility and Habitatge of Dimarts that sees. The council anticipates that the final approval will follow the second quarter of 2025.

As they have explained the first mayoral election, Laia Bonetand the president of BComú to the City Council, Janet Sanzthe modification stable‘Us permanent and habitual habitation with a priority to the city and the rest are secondary. This is the legal framework that provides the consistori, they have argued, to develop a later special plan that regulates temporary uses. Now, both parties face no talk of having to be the special player for regular season travelers.

Bonet has pointed out that the city is not able to “permit” the regulation of the driver’s price through temporary drivers. On the other hand, Sanz has highlighted that BComú will demand that seasonal travelers to the city are prohibited until there is a regulation that prevents “fraud.”