The Fuenlabrada stadium today begins its path to become a facility according to professional football thanks to the publication of the tender for the works of Fernando Torres. A wish that the azulón club has been looking for for a long time, but that different political and bureaucratic procedures delayed. Let us remember that the stadium is not owned by the azulón club, since Fernando Torres has a municipal character, its use is subject to a ‘rent’ by the club that carries out its activity there, that is, Fuenlabrada.

Yesterday afternoon and thanks to the information provided by the lawyer José Manuel Ortiz Cabanillas, it was possible to know the bases of the contest to opt for the execution of the extension of the azulón fiefdom. The project is valued at 5,332,069.68 euros and the deadline for submitting the documentation required to compete ends on June 18 attending to the bases reflected in the document.

One more step towards the professionalization in which Fuenlabrada and all those who make up the club have already lived for two seasons. However, this time it seems that it extends to his field, the one in which the fans were crying out for an improvement.