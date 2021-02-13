The Environmental Advisory Council analyzes next Thursday the previous document that will guide the regulations of the regional park
Almost thirty years after the Cabo Cope-Calnegre Regional Park was declared by law, the Autonomous Community takes a significant step to approve the regulations of one of its most controversial protected areas: the Environmental Advisory Council analyzes next Thursday 18, as the only point on the agenda, the document pre
