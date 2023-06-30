A time trial over 4.4 kilometers started in Chianciano in the Italian province of Siena on Friday. At times, however, it rained heavily and there was also a lot of wind. A few riders, including Karlijn Swinkels and the American Chloe Dygert, would have fallen.

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten and Marianne Vos started early and set fast times, but they no longer count. The race was briefly halted due to heavy rain, but shortly afterwards the organization decided to cancel the stage completely.