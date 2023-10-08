IThe dream start was achieved on the third attempt. Since the weekend, Spain has also become a spacefaring nation. “Miura 1” is the name of the first Spanish rocket that flew into space: although it is relatively small, it bears the name of aggressive Andalusian fighting bulls. At the same time, it is the first completely privately developed, reusable rocket in Western Europe that aims to take on the American competition.

The unmanned launch vehicle of the Spanish start-up company PLD Space was launched at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday morning from the Médano del Loro military base in Moguer in the far southwest of Spain to an altitude of around 46 kilometers. After just five minutes she landed on a parachute back in the Atlantic in the Bay of Cádiz. The single-stage suborbital rocket had 100 kilograms of payload on board for two experiments by the Bremen Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity (ZARM).

All goals achieved

The first two attempts on May 31st and June 17th were canceled due to bad weather and technical problems. This time, all goals of the maiden flight of the rocket, which is only twelve meters long, were achieved, said the company based in Elche, Spain.

Work on the project has been ongoing since 2011 and around 65 million euros have been invested in it so far. It was just a test flight for the so-called “Miura 5” microlauncher. At a good 35 meters, the planned two-stage rocket will be almost three times as large as “Miura 1” and is scheduled to launch for the first time in 2025 from the European spaceport Kourou in French Guiana.

It is planned that “Miura 5” will cost-effectively transport satellites weighing more than 500 kilograms into Earth orbit – up to 15 times a year. The demand for such carrier systems is great. More than two thirds of all satellites currently being developed weigh less than half a ton.