The first snowfall of the season was seen at the famous temple of Mata Vaishno Devi. For the first time this season snowfall occurred in Trikuta Hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that this has not disrupted the movement of devotees. The union territory saw snowfall in many high altitude areas, while the plains including Jammu city received intermittent rains with heavy cloud cover for most part of the day.

#WATCH: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall today. pic.twitter.com/TE2YeZicy2 – ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Officials said snowfall in the Trikuta hills, including the ‘Bhavan’ (sanctum sanctorum), started at 5.30 pm and lasted for about half an hour. He said that the weather remained pleasant due to intermittent rain during the day. Officials said the procession of pilgrimage continued and devotees were also seen enjoying the snowfall.

The base temperature for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi temple was recorded at Katra on the previous day at 14.8 degrees Celsius, the previous highest at 19.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 5.7 degrees Celsius.

A spokesman for the Meteorological Department said, “Jammu and Kashmir recorded a two degree drop in daytime temperature, which was 17.2 degrees Celsius. This is 1.8 degrees below normal.” He said that night temperature in Jammu was 4.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees less than the weather average.