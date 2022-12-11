And the snow came to Madrid. Last morning the first snowfall of some importance of the season fell in the mountains, although it has not affected the state of the roads: all the ports of the secondary network remain open and without the need to circulate with chains, although you have to exercise caution while driving. As predicted by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), throughout the early morning it has snowed in the mountains, which was under a yellow warning, the lowest of a scale of three, until noon this Sunday. In the rest of the region, the precipitations will be rainy, persistent during the morning, although they will subside in the afternoon. The temperatures will go down, which will be light in the minimum. In the capital, a maximum of 4 degrees and a minimum of 9 degrees are expected.

Partly, these rains are due to the influence of the storm ephraim, the fifth with a name of the season, which was baptized by the Portuguese agency on the 9th. Although this Sunday it is far from the Iberian Peninsula, in the vicinity of the Azores islands, from its position, “it drives a current of air heavily loaded with humidity from the Caribbean, which is called an atmospheric river”, explains Aemet. A) Yes, ephraim it transports moisture and causes the fronts that are crossing Spain to drop abundant rains.

In the Sierra de Madrid, the Aemet calculated that the accumulation of snow would be around five centimeters at altitudes above 1,200 meters and two at around 1,000. Occasionally and at dawn it has been able to snow at levels of around 800-900 meters, but throughout the morning it has been rising to 1,600-1,800. In the early afternoon, the snow has stopped and it has started to rain, so the snow will not last long.

In anticipation, the Community of Madrid activated level 0 of the Inclement Winter Plan, which means notifying municipalities and organizations so that they can take the appropriate measures. Caution is recommended both for drivers who are going to drive on the roads of the mountains and for hikers who go to the mountains this Sunday.

Although there are no traffic problems in the ports, caution is requested because the road is wet and there are snowplows working. The Madrid 112 Security and Emergency Agency recommends finding out about the state of the roads before leaving on a trip; carry chains in the vehicle and test their assembly and disassembly; have warm clothing, water and food on hand; charge the mobile battery; and drive at a proper speed.

