The weather on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca is wet and cool. As in 2023, the first snowflakes fell in January.

Mallorca – It’s snowing again in Germany. Winter is returning and temperatures are falling below zero. One expert has already announced an “ice age”. However, it is not quite as frosty on the island of Mallorca in Spain. Nevertheless, the weather also had one thing in store for the people there: snow. It was only in October that a storm caused flooding on the holiday island.

Weather in Mallorca: “First snowfall of the year”

“First snowfall of the year in Mallorca!!,” wrote the Spanish weather service Aemet on the X platform (formerly Twitter). However, this weather report has no influence on holidaymakers. The snowfall limit is 1000 meters, Aemet further informed. It is a five centimeter thick blanket of snow on the summit of Puig Major.

The Puig Major in Mallorca The mountain is 1445 meters high and the highest on the Balearic island. It is located in the northwest of the island and is embedded in the mountain range of the same name.

Weather 2023 in Spain: It snowed one meter – the snowfall limit dropped to 200 meters

This is not the first time that snow has fallen on the holiday island in January. In 2023, snowfall in the first month of the year had also transformed the mountains into a beautiful winter landscape. At that time, however, the snowfall limit was around 800 meters. At that time the snow did not remain in the lower parts of the island. But winter weather also spread to Mallorca in February. The snow line dropped, like that Mallorca newspaper reported at the time, up to 200 meters. More than a meter of snow fell. Low pressure area Juliette was responsible at the time.

For the next few days, however, it does not initially look as if winter weather could spread to lower altitudes on Mallorca. The maximum temperatures on Saturday (January 6th) will be between eleven and 14 degrees. On Sunday (January 7th) temperatures will remain largely pleasant with a high of 13 degrees, as the National Weather Service announced. Instead of snow, there was precipitation at lower altitudes on Saturday. Due to the strong winds (up to 70 kilometers per hour), the weather service also warned in some areas. It's expected to be stormy, especially at night.

Meanwhile, vacationers could think carefully again about whether they want to spend their free time on Mallorca in 2024. Because vacations will probably be even more expensive in 2024. (mbr)