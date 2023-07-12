Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Snow falls in South Africa, a true South African weather phenomenon that only happens about once every ten years – and the low temperatures continue all week.

Johannesburg – While it is summer in this country and the heat has a firm grip on the country, snow is falling in South Africa. In the southern hemisphere of the world – which includes South Africa – the months of June, July and August are winter. However, snow is a rarity in Africa – the last time it was more than ten years ago.

Snow in South Africa only falls about once every ten years: ‘Maybe the second time I’ve seen snow’

In the South African metropolis of Johannesburg, it snowed for the first time in eleven years, in 2012. “I’ve lived in Johannesburg all my life and this is maybe the second time I’ve seen snow,” a resident told the on Monday German Press Agency (dpa).

So far, the snow has only made the roads slippery and thus affected road traffic. However, the cold is expected to continue throughout the week. © Jerome Delay/dpa

The lowest temperature of the previous winter was measured in the surrounding province of Gauteng on Monday – it was minus two degrees Celsius. In other regions of the country prevail noisy Deutschlandfunk even temperatures down to minus five degrees. Low temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week. During the day, however, they can rise to over ten degrees Celsius.

For the first time in more than ten years: authorities in South Africa are warning the population to keep warm

“I expected a lot more since it’s so cold today. But I worry about the people who live on the streets. They need help,” the resident said. Authorities warned residents to stay warm and farmers are advised to protect their livestock from the cold. So far there have been no major disruptions due to the snowfall, apart from delays in rush hour traffic due to the slippery roads.

In Germany, Europe and parts of the USA, on the other hand, there is currently one Heat wave soon to be followed by severe thunderstorms should. Apart from that, experts fear that we are in an El Niño year, which could have dramatic consequences that even the World Weather Organization warns about. (kiba/dpa)