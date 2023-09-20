First snow | A surprising snowfall interrupted Julia Kuu’s carnival hike in the fells – “We decided to evacuate ourselves”

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, a rare amount of snow fell in Central Lapland and parts of Northern Lapland on Tuesday. Julia Kuu and her companions left their hike because of Pyry.

To Lapland On Tuesday, those who went on a brown hike unexpectedly got a good amount of snow on their necks.

One of those who interrupted their hike on the Hetta–Pallas route of the Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park is Julia Kuu.

Kuu had gone on that 50-kilometer hike on Saturday with his friend, his brother and this friend.

Julia Kuu

Kuu has walked the route twice before. The hike was not the first for the other members of the group either, or “Team Gluttony”, as Kuu characterizes the group.

“We are such a joyful and loud group,” says Kuu.

“There are a few amateur gourmet chefs in the group, whose dishes are drooling over campfires. Even now there was bacon and fried eggs for breakfast.”

Usually autumn is at its best in Lapland in the second week of September, says Kuu.

“For example, a couple of years ago I was in Lapland from mid-September to mid-October, when it just started to snow,” says Kuu.

“And when you think about what the weather was like a week ago: the route has been covered in a t-shirt.”

Moon with his group started the route from the direction of Heta.

On the starting day, Saturday, the weather on the route was still the best: sunny and clear. Also on Sunday, the weather was good most of the time, although at this point it was already known that a snow storm might be coming.

See also 'Do I have to apply for the medical examination myself to renew my driving licence?' On Sunday evening, the sky was clear and the beautiful northern lights illuminated Julia Kuu and the other Ahmattie’s barbecue moment at the Sioskuru desert hut. Beef tenderloin, paprika and caramelized onions were prepared at the evening campfire.

Monday also went well with clear and sunny weather. The group spent the night before Tuesday at Suaskuru’s lodge, where they heard that another group was interrupting their hike due to the weather forecast.

“I said that at least I won’t interrupt. However, Tuva didn’t have a field, so we couldn’t check the latest forecasts,” said Kuu.

On Tuesday morning the journey continued according to the plan towards the next place for the night, Nammalakuru. The lunch break was supposed to be at Montelli’s lodge.

On the way to the house, the group did a risk analysis.

“The forecasts promised that it will snow up to 30 centimeters during the day for 1.5 hours, the wind is strong and the temperature feels like minus seven degrees. At this point, many people already had wet shoes.”

Without proper winter equipment, the danger is that the toes will freeze in wet shoes. In addition, the next 12 km section of the route would be a rocky crossing of several fells. The weather would make it very challenging.

“It would have been slipping on rocks with wet shoes. When there is a couple of centimeters of snow on top, you can’t see the road and it’s not safe to walk.”

During the Ruska weeks, the routes are also popular and get full. In this case, it is very difficult to get the equipment of everyone staying at the lodge dry.

Set saw at least 25 hikers heading towards the next hut. Some had booked a cabin in Nammalakuru, and many had winter boots. Some said they would test how bad the weather would get, and turn back if necessary.

On the way to Montelli’s house, it started to rain, sleet and hail. The group that arrived at the lodge after the gluttons already got snow on their necks.

“Finally, at the lodge, we made the decision that we would rather evacuate ourselves than with outside help on a quad after a possible injury.”

“ “When there’s a couple of centimeters of snow on top, you can’t see the road and it’s not safe to walk on.”

A hike after that, the group was supposed to head to the cabin, and the taxi had already been ordered. With a few calls, it was confirmed that the cabin can be reached earlier and the taxi driver can also pick up the group near the cabin.

Kuu gave the taxi driver’s number to the group of four in case they too want to evacuate from under the snow. In the end, a few other people got on board the shared space taxi.

Evacuating under the weather gave the experience a memorable finish.

“On Tuesday evening in the cottage’s wonderful wooden sauna, I thought that it is good to be here. This now became a combined hiking and cabin vacation.”

Julia Kuu and her group decided to stop their hike and head to the cabin earlier than planned.

Tuesday In Central Lapland and in parts of Northern Lapland, it rained wildly, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta.

The accumulations were, for example, 25 centimeters in Inari’s Saariselka and 24 centimeters in Kittilä’s Kenttärova before the subsidence.

“At this time in Lapland, snow accumulations of more than 25 centimeters occur once every 10-20 years. So the amounts are rare, but not exceptional,” says Valta.

The previous corresponding mid-September accumulation is from 2014. The previous ones are from 1986, 1971 and 1968.

Tuesday’s water accumulations were also rare. For example, 58.9 millimeters of rain fell at Kemijärvi airport and 57.1 millimeters in Salla.

During Wednesday, the rains weakened.