From: Yannick Hanke

The “Titan” should lead five tourists to the Titanic wreck. But the submarine imploded, all occupants died. The debris has now been recovered.

St. John’s (Newfoundland) – More than a week after the submersible “Titan” went missing in the Atlantic on Sunday (June 18), wreckage of the crashed submarine could be recovered. The five occupants of the “Titan” were on an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, but the submersible was never to arrive there. It imploded, all five tourists died.

The first pieces of debris from the imploded submersible have now been recovered and brought to the port of St. John’s (Newfoundland).

First recordings of the unfortunate submarine “Titan” after the implosion – debris recovered

Video recordings, which are circulating on Twitter, among other things, show how the expedition ship “Horizon Arctic” reaches the south side of the port. Previously, the ship had made a search for the “Titan” debris. In the course of the videos, you can also see how a crane on board the “Horizon Arctic” begins to transport the remains of the “Titan” onto trucks.

About ten parts were loaded, starting with the porthole. Also, a US Coast Guard vessel was moored near the south side of the harbor. It is unclear whether the trucks with the rubble drove onto this ship or to another location. In any case, a spokesman for the salvage company was able to confirm to CBC News that the offshore operation has now been successfully completed. The US Coast Guard would have started collecting evidence on the seabed.

Why did the “Titan” implode? Research into the cause is ongoing – investigators from four countries are involved

Why the “Titan” imploded, is still unknown. The investigation is ongoing, led by the US Coast Guard. The “Transportation Safety Board” – an authority responsible for transport safety in Canada – and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police also initiated investigations into the loss of the “Titan” and its passengers.

Debris from the Titanic submersible, recovered from the seabed near the Titanic wreckage, is unloaded at the Canadian Coast Guard pier from the vessel Horizon Arctic. © Paul Daly/dpa

Not only authorities from the USA and Canada, but also investigators from Great Britain and France are involved in the investigation of the disaster. In order to find out what exactly led to the implosion of the “Titan”, a detailed analysis of the debris is necessary. She could already provide information.

Fatal Titanic expedition: Submarine “Titan” is said to have imploded on the day of submersion

“The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the hyperbaric chamber,” John Mauger said at a press conference following the discovery of the debris. The US Coast Guard rear admiral also referred to the submersible Odysseus, which found the submersible’s parts Thursday (June 22) in a challenging spot in the Atlantic.

Four days after the start of the tragic expedition to the Titanic wreck, the US Coast Guard had to confirm the deaths of the five occupants. However, experts assume that the submarine imploded on the day of its descent. (han)