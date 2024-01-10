One hundred years ago, the first National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships were organized. Precisely in this anniversary year, the tradition, which dates back to the eighteenth century, will be continued: on Wednesday evening, the Frisian Nijelamer will hold the first short track competition of this winter. They are looking forward to the race and the equally traditional drinks afterwards. “We'll give that a bottle of Beerenburg.”

#short #track #competition #natural #ice #Frisian #Nijelamer #39Magical #feeling #stand #there39