Highlights: Shiromani Akali Dal was opposing three bills related to agriculture

Resignation from ministerial post at center, voting against bill in parliament

This week may decide on alliance between BJP and SAD

Another old BJP ally on the verge of going away after Shiv Sena

Aman Sharma, New Delhi

Another old ally can go away from the BJP that has already lost the Shiv Sena. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has had deep differences with the BJP over agricultural bills. The alliance between the two is believed to be almost fixed. Punjab Assembly elections are due in 2022. In such a situation, the SAD would like to go back to the BJP and avoid getting angry with the farmers. According to SAD Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral, a decision will be taken regarding the future of the alliance within a week. The party has sought feedback from its cadre.

Shiv Sena left … what will SAD do?

The party will soon call a meeting of the core committee and decide on an alliance with the BJP. Gujral said, “We have asked for feedback from our cadre in the next 4-5 days. After that, we will decide on the alliance in the core committee meeting.” Gujral reminded that the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal have been the most trusted allies of the BJP who never left it, not Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan who went and returned. He said, “Shiv Sena has already left him (BJP). Distance has also emerged between SAD and BJP”.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has challenged the Akali Dal to come out of the NDA if its intentions are clear.

Two agricultural bills passed from Rajya Sabha amidst huge uproar, who said what?

The party does not want to face the anger of farmers

The farmers of Punjab have called a bandh on 25 September. The Akali Dal feels that the opposition of the farmers, without being confined to Punjab, can reach the states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. An Akali Dal MLA, on the condition of confidentiality, said, “Farmers have been sitting on a dharna outside Prakash Singh Badal’s house for many days against this law. This has never happened before. We cannot afford it otherwise the Congress elder in the next election It will easily win over. Another party leader reminded how during the last assembly elections in Delhi and Haryana, the BJP had refused to join the Akali Dal in the coalition.

Sanjay Raut’s snout on the Akali Dal – are the ears of the raw! The minister resigned over the rumor

Akali Dal wants to get its lost land

When the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the May 1996 parliamentary elections, the Akali Dal was the first one to form a government. In Punjab, both parties have been in government between 2007 and 1017. However, in Punjab, the Akali Dal is trying to regain its lost land. He has expressed his intention to quit the post of Union Minister in opposition to the Agricultural Bills. It remains to be seen how long the separation takes.

Agriculture bill: now vegetable traders also on the road in support of farmers

Government in a hurry on agricultural bills: Akali Dal

Gujral said that the way the Agricultural Bills were hurriedly passed within the Rajya Sabha, there was a bigger wrong message. He said that the bills should have been sent to the Select Committee. It only took two months. Gujral said, “But the government was in a hurry. I warned the government in Parliament not to let the fire get any more wind and understand the anger of the farmers. We do not understand why the government insists to ‘benefit’ the farmers.” Is holding … those who are saying themselves they will not benefit. There is a lack of trust. “