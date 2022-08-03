The Razoni, the first ship to leave Ukraine loaded with cereals since Russia launched the war in February, passed the agreed inspection in Istanbul on August 3, bound for Lebanon. A first delivery that the powers hope will help alleviate the world food crisis, after the agreement signed between the parties involved last July.

Passed a crucial test for the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports in times of war.

The first ship to depart from a Ukrainian port with the aim of restoring the massive delivery of grains and cereals entered the Bosphorus Strait on its way to Lebanon after its cargo was reviewed and approved on Wednesday, August 3, in Istanbul, Turkey.

An inspection team, including officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN, spent around 90 minutes carrying out checks aboard the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which is carrying Ukrainian corn and was anchored off Istanbul waters, it said. the Turkish Defense Ministry.

This review is contemplated in the agreement signed between Moscow and kyiv on July 22 to guarantee that the ships transport food or fertilizers and not weapons or other elements.

The pact was reached with the mediation of Ankara and the United Nations to help alleviate the world food crisis, one of the consequences of the war launched by the Kremlin on February 24.

An inspection team checks the cargo ship Razoni, which departed from Ukraine under the flag of Sierra Leone with around 26,000 tons of maize. The ship passed the inspection in Istanbul agreed between kyiv and Moscow to resume Ukrainian grain and cereal exports despite the ongoing war. On the northwest coast of Istanbul, on August 3, 2022. © Turkish Ministry of Defense/Via AFP

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s blockade of its ports has led to food shortages and rising prices. Some grain has been moving across Europe by rail, road and river, but that amount is small and insufficient compared to what can be moved by sea.

The Razoni, which according to the United Nations carries 26,527 tons of corn, left the port of Odessa on the Ukrainian Black Sea coast on Monday, August 1.

From Istanbul the ship set out on a journey to cross the Bosphorus Strait, a scenic 19-mile waterway that connects the Black Sea with the Sea of ​​Marmara, before sailing to Lebanon, its final destination.

Up to three Ukrainian ships could go out a day

After the first successful departure, a senior Turkish official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters that three ships can leave the three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea every day.

The international community hopes that this will be the first of many exports of food products from Ukraine, despite the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said that another 17 ships “are loaded and await permission to leave” the ports of their country. They are scheduled to leave in the next few days.

VIDEO: Boats transport Russian and Ukrainian officials to the cargo ship Reason to carry out an inspection of the first shipment of grain exported from Ukraine since the Russian invasion



For now, the Razoni relaunches exports after more than five months of stagnation.

An estimated 20 million tons of grain have been trapped in Ukraine since Vladimir Putin ordered what he calls a “special military operation” to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

The agreement reached provides for the establishment of safe corridors through mined waters outside Ukrainian ports.

However, war and mistrust between kyiv and Moscow have threatened to derail the pact, which is due to expire after 120 days, although it can be renewed.

With Reuters and AP