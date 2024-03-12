A ship carrying almost 200 tons of food to Gaza left a port in Cyprus this Tuesday, March 12, in a pilot project testing a new sea route for delivering aid to a population on the brink of famine. The news comes as the Gaza Ministry of Health raised the death toll from Israeli attacks in the Palestinian enclave to

A first ship with humanitarian aid heads towards Gaza. The NGO Open Arms ship left the port of Larnaca, in Cyprus, this Tuesday. Shipping occurs through a maritime corridor promoted by the United States and the European Union.

The ship is transporting 200 tons of food that will be distributed in Gaza by the World Central Kitchen organization of Spanish-American chef José Andrés and “departed” around 6:50 in the morning (GMT time), according to Laura Lanuza, spokesperson for Open Arms. .

The shipment comes at a time when the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip becomes increasingly alarming. In the Palestinian enclave, hunger is increasingly present and even the death of children due to dehydration or lack of food has been reported.

This Tuesday, the Hamas Health Ministry announced that the death toll from Israeli attacks reached 31,184 people since October 7. In addition, he stressed that in the last 24 hours, at least 72 have died.

Israel and Hamas are “far from reaching an agreement” on Gaza truce: Qatar

Israel and the Islamist group Hamas are not close to reaching an agreement on a truce in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, the mediating country, said on Tuesday.

“We are not close to an agreement, which means that we do not see the two sides converging on a language that can resolve the current disagreement on the implementation of an agreement,” Majed al-Ansari said during a press conference. Furthermore, he added that talks between the parties continue, after just over five months since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Hezbollah claims it launched more than 100 rockets at Israeli positions

The Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah claimed on Tuesday to have launched “more than 100 rockets” against Israeli military positions, in retaliation for an Israeli air attack that left one dead the day before in eastern Lebanon.

In a statement, the pro-Iran movement claimed to have targeted two military bases, “in response to Israeli attacks against our people, our villages and our cities, the most recent near the city of Baalbeck, where a citizen was killed.”

US and Houthi attacks in Yemen threaten escalation during Ramadan

U.S. forces announced Monday afternoon that they had destroyed an underwater drone and anti-ship ballistic missiles in a series of strikes against Yemeni Houthi rebel positions. A group that threatens to “intensify” its operations in the Red Sea during Ramadan in support of the people of Gaza.

In a statement, the US Middle East Command (Centcom) claimed to have carried out six attacks that “destroyed” this underwater drone and “18 anti-ship ballistic missiles” in areas of Yemen under Houthi control, after firing in the direction of a ship in the Red Sea.

According to the British agency UKMTO and Centcom, the crew is safe and sound and the ship was not damaged.

This attack was claimed overnight by the Houthi rebels, who claimed to have targeted “precisely” this ship. And the official Yemeni Saba news agency reported US incursions in the Saada sector, located in northern Yemen, under Houthi control.

