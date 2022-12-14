The first severe frost has officially been a fact since this morning. In Eelde (Drenthe) the mercury dropped to 10.1 degrees below zero. The wet snow may turn into real winter precipitation at the end of this week. This is reported by Weerplaza.

At temperatures below -10 degrees, we speak of severe frost. The last time this happened in the Netherlands was a while ago, on February 14, 2021. In Heino, Overijssel, the temperature dropped to -12.3 degrees. Last winter it didn’t freeze once.

Fortunately, Dutch people who don’t like the cold do not have to worry about the fact that these cold temperatures will last for a long time. It will slowly warm up a bit in the coming days. There is still a chance of a few snow showers in the Wadden area, Friesland, North Holland and the west of South Holland, but the weekend will be softer and more changeable.

Winter showers

It will remain cold for a while this week. It will be cold winter weather until Sunday afternoon with light to moderate frost in the night and morning and light thaw during the afternoon hours. There is regular sunshine, but a few winter showers are possible, especially in the coastal areas. Rain will follow later in the afternoon on Sunday, Sunday evening and overnight to Monday. Where wet snow fell in recent days, real winter precipitation can be expected for a short time.

The first local severe frost normally occurs in January, but sometimes it also happens in December and in rare cases in November. Since the measurements started, there have been seven years in which it has already cooled down to below -10 degrees somewhere in our country in November. The winter of 1963 is the undisputed record holder for the number of days with severe frost. In Eelde, severe frost was recorded on no less than 37 days. In De Bilt the record is 23 days. That number was recorded in the same winter. See also No trains until at least 20.00 due to national malfunction travel advice

Are you enjoying a little bit of this winter cold?

