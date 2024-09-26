Home policy

The AfD’s senior president chairs the first state parliament session after the election in Thuringia © Martin Schutt/dpa

The first session of the Thuringian state parliament was eagerly awaited. It is a tug-of-war between a strong AfD and the other four factions over who will lead the state parliament.

Erfurt – The members of the Thuringian state parliament have met for their first session in Erfurt, just four weeks after the election. A new president of the state parliament is to be elected. A turbulent session is expected. The AfD faction, which for the first time is the strongest faction in a German state parliament, is insisting on its right to propose candidates for the state parliament leadership. However, the CDU, BSW, Left and SPD have declared that they will not elect an AfD representative to the second highest Thuringian state office. The AfD, with its right-wing extremist Björn Höcke at the helm, is classified as proven right-wing extremist by the state’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution and is being monitored.

The AfD has nominated its MP Wiebke Muhsal as a candidate for the presidency. Muhsal was fined for fraud a few years ago. The personnel proposal is therefore seen as a provocation by MPs from other factions. The CDU has nominated its MP Thadäus König as a candidate for the post of President of the State Parliament. The CDU and Wagenknecht’s party have proposed changing the rules of procedure of the State Parliament at the beginning of the session so that all factions can make personnel proposals from the start. The AfD has already rejected this in advance. dpa