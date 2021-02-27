The first sergeant of the Navy, Francisco Rodríguez Sánchez, 43, died this Saturday from coronavirus after several weeks admitted at the Doctor Negrín hospital in Gran Canaria, reports Europa Press. Rodríguez was infected on the Hespérides ship that was on its way to participate in the Antarctic campaign until an outbreak of COVID-19 that affected 60% of the crew prevented it, reports Europa Press.

The ship had the foresight to participate in this campaign that brings together the military and scientists in Antarctica every year. To ensure the security of the event, the Arctic Committee imposed a strong protocol which consisted of carrying out a PCR on the entire crew, leaving them in quarantine and repeating the test before embarking on December 30.

The Hespérides mission in the XXVI Antarctic Campaign was provide logistical support to the two Spanish bases in the South Pole and also to various scientists who were going to carry out thirteen research projects. The ship had a crew of 57 sailors.

Despite the precautions,On the third day of the voyage, a member of the crew showed symptoms compatible with the coronavirus and on January 3 the focus was already 4 infected. It was then that the ship went to Las Palmas so that they could treat the infecteds and closely monitor everyone who had contact with them.

Upon arriving at port, the antigen tests revealed that there were already six positives among the crew. A figure that was increasing and that reached 35, which represented 60% of the crew, so the campaign was canceled. The ship remained on the Canary Island for more than 3 weeks until the outbreak was over and the Hespérides set course for Cartagena.

Second tragedy in two years

The Hespérides ship has seen a new fatality occur only two years after the ship’s captain, Javier Montojo Salazar, accidentally fell into the sea in the vicinity of the Spanish base Juan Carlos I on Livingston Island, Antarctica. The events occurred in March 2018 and the body could not be recovered until six hours after the misfortune.