In the third tournament of the season, all the patterns that seemed to be established in the first two are blown up. For example, they are not in the semifinals on Saturday ni Ariana Sánchez-Paula Josemaría, nor Stupaczuk-Ruiz who had played the first two finals. Nor do the Martas advance, and the third Paquito Navarro and Di Nenno get into their first semifinal of the season. The day of this Vigo Open starts at As Travesas at 10:00 (Gol Tv).

What does seem certain is that Lebrón and Galán are on their way to the fe 2020 level. They beat Moyano and Rico 6-2, and they will have rivals Paquito and Martín Di Nenno, which also won the most surprising couple of the tournament, Leal and Semmel, who arrived from the pre-qualification: seven games in five days to fall to the fourth by another double 6-2, but leaving his mark.

In the other semifinal, Sanyo and Beslasteguín will face Lima and Tapia, the last two companions faith Bela. That is, the morbid is served. Lima and Tapia took out a thorn before Stupaczuk-Ruiz with a 7-6 and 6-3. Great game for Stupa, but this time he didn’t have as much help from his teammates. And Bela and Sanyo beat Maxi Sánchez and Capra 6-3, 3-6 and 6-2 also because the left-handed Capra was irregular in his position-

In the female box, two points: the Sánchez Alayeto Twins and the Martas are going up, but they are in fourth gear and are left out of the semifinals. The Twins stood up to number one, Alejandra Salazar and Gemma Triay, that destabilized the party with his crosses; 6-4, 5-7 and 6-3. In the semifinals they will face Delfina Brea and Tamara Icardo, 6.3, 6.7 and 6-4 against Ortega and Marrero, because the Martas do not seem to be at the level expected of them, especially because Marrero’s winning final blows are still missing.

In the other semifinal, VIrginia Riera and Paty Llaguno, who unquestionably eliminated Lucía Sainz and Bea González (6-4 and 6-0) will have Aranzazu Osoro and Victoria Iglesias as rivals, who overcame the initial set of Eli Amatriain and Sofia Araunjo (4-6) with unappealable 6-0 and 6-1.