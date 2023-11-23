Today, students of public and private schools that apply the Ministry of Education’s curriculum take exams for the first semester of the current academic year, in Group “A” subjects, for grades three through 12, and they will continue until the seventh of next December, with the exam period interspersed with the Martyr’s Day holiday. And National Day.

Students in the 12th grade, for the various educational tracks (general, advanced, and elite), begin their exams in the health sciences subject for the general and advanced, and biology for the elite, and students from all tracks take the physics subject next Monday, and the next day all students take the English language exam, followed by the Arabic language exam, which they take. Students of the three tracks, on the fifth of December, take the social studies subject, and on the sixth of the same month, the students take the Islamic education subject, and the 12th grade students from the three tracks (general, advanced, and elite) conclude their exams with the chemistry subject.

While the students of the applied track take the applied sciences exam on the 27th of this November, and the next day all students take the English language subject, and take the Arabic language exam on the 29th of the same month, and on the fifth of the same month they take the social studies subject and conclude their exams on December 6th with the education subject. Islamic.

The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the updated schedule for the first semester exams for the academic year 2023-2024, in line with the Cabinet’s announcement about the date of the 52nd Union Day holiday, which will start from Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023.

The institution indicated that, according to the Council of Ministers’ announcement, the subject test specified on December 7 was transferred to Thursday, November 30, according to the previously announced test schedules. Students will complete their exams after the 52nd Union Day holiday, on December 5 instead of December 4, 2023. Accordingly, the last day for exams for the first semester of the current academic year will be December 6 for some levels and December 7 for others.

On the other hand, the Emirates School Education Foundation has approved eight guidelines for the tests at the end of the first semester of the current academic year 2023-2024, which are applying the exams on paper for the third and fourth grades through physical attendance at the school, and applying the exams on paper and electronically for the fifth and ninth grades for the two tracks (general and Advanced) during physical attendance at school, and exams are administered on paper and electronically according to the subject and grade for grades five through 12 through physical attendance at school for all students in public and private education schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum. Grade 12 students registered in private education schools take all their exams in public education schools. Government, under joint supervision and coordination with school branch coordinators, and 12th grade students registered in Tolerance Schools take all their exams in accordance with the school branch directives.

In the guidelines, the institution stressed the importance of students’ adherence to the official school uniform, and urged students to bring their computers to school during the exam period. The English language exam for grade 12 is administered in writing and electronically.