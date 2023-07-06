The time for fully autonomous driving has not yet arrived. But there shouldn’t be much left: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company will introduce the first driverless electric cars later this year. The South African manager spoke via video link at the opening ceremony of an artificial intelligence conference in Shanghai, LA World Artificial Intelligence Conferencemaking a mea culpa on the previous deadlines that he had given on the subject and which were not then respected.

Musk’s announcement

“I think we are very close to achieving the full autonomous driving without human supervision – his words reported by Ansa – This is just a prediction, but I think we will achieve full autonomous driving level 4 or 5 before the end of the year. I’ve been wrong in the past about the evolution times for this technology, but now I feel we’re closer than we’ve ever been.”

The regulatory issue

Once the first fully autonomous electric car has been created, the real challenge for Tesla will be to be able to fit it into a regulatory framework extremely stringent today: just think of how many cases of investigation relating to the semi-autonomous driving system Autopilot are still ongoing in the United States to realize how complicated it is to move within certain legislative limits.

The company flies

Waiting to understand what developments the story will take, Musk enjoys the excellent results recorded by Tesla in the second quarter of the year: 466,140 electric cars registered by the company worldwide, up 10% compared to the previous quarter and 83% compared to the same period of 2022. A rather positive figure that surprised even analystswho had drawn up more contained sales forecasts and who instead had to change their minds.