Berlin (DPA)

Australian Ashleigh Barty qualified for the quarter-finals of the Adelaide Tennis Championships, after defeating young American Coco Gauff in the last 16 of the tournament on Wednesday.

Barty, the world’s number one, who played her first singles match since her participation in the US Open “Flushing Meadows”, won 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Barty, the favorite to win the Australian Open, the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments, which begins later this month, overturned her delay in front of her American opponent in the first group, to win two consecutive sets and advance to the next round in the tournament, after a marathon confrontation that lasted two hours. and 12 minutes.

After making glory by winning the English Open “Wimbledon” in the summer of last year, Barty took a long rest after being eliminated from the third round of Flushing Meadows on the fifth of last September.

Barty commented on her victory: “I felt like I had played a very good match, considering it was my first match in a few months.”

“In the first set, I was able to create chances, but I was slow and heavy to execute, and in the middle of the second set, I was able to improve my rhythm a little bit better in serving and I continued to play hard with my forehands,” Barty added.

“Coco played really well and forced me to hit a lot of balls, I felt like I got better and better as the match went on, it was good to have some time on the court,” the Australian star explained.

Barty plays in the quarter-finals with the winner of the meeting between American Sofia Kenin, former Australian Open champion, and Australian Agla Tomljanovic.