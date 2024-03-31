First Security Group announced its contribution of one million dirhams to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams. To support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner. The First Security Group’s contribution comes within the framework of the charitable race that began with the start of the campaign, where contributions from individuals, institutions, private sector companies and the business community continue to support the “Mother’s Endowment.”

The CEO and Managing Director of First Security Group, Major General (M) Abdulaziz Al-Bannai, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an inspiring initiative to support international efforts to provide and sustain education in communities suffering from “Difficult humanitarian conditions around the world.”

He added: “We are proud to support the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, which honors our mothers, the builders of generations, and the symbol of noble and authentic values. Our contribution to this endowment fund comes in the context of our commitment to doing good, and supporting the giving campaigns implemented by the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation in Dozens of countries.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign aims to develop the concept of charitable endowments by focusing on empowering less fortunate individuals and communities by providing opportunities to educate and qualify them, and develop their capabilities and skills, in addition to reviving endowments as a development tool for societies, in a way that ensures the sustainability of charity and contributes to global efforts to enhance Sustainable development goals, and supporting the stability of societies.