First Security Group announced its contribution of one million dirhams to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support Educating millions of people around the world in a sustainable manner.

The First Security Group's contribution comes within the framework of the charitable race that began with the start of the campaign, where contributions from individuals, institutions, private sector companies and the business community continue to support the “Mother's Endowment.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation and was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to honor mothers by providing every person with the opportunity to donate in their mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment,” in addition to highlighting the role that they play. The mother provides an encouraging and supportive family climate for her children’s education.

The campaign seeks to support less fortunate communities and individuals in a sustainable manner, by supporting their education process, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life, and contributes to their stability and qualification for the labor markets, in addition to consolidating the values ​​of honoring parents, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society..

Authentic values

Major General (M) Abdul Aziz Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of First Security Group, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an inspiring initiative to support international efforts to provide and sustain education in communities.” Which suffers from difficult humanitarian conditions around the world.

He added: “We are proud to support the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, which honors our mothers, the builders of generations, and the symbol of noble and authentic values. Our contribution to this endowment fund comes in the context of our commitment to doing good and supporting the giving campaigns implemented by the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation in dozens of countries.” the countries”.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign aims to develop the concept of charitable endowments by focusing on empowering less fortunate individuals and communities by providing opportunities to educate and qualify them, and develop their capabilities and skills, in addition to reviving endowments as a development tool for communities, ensuring the sustainability of charitable giving, and contributing to global efforts to promote the goals of Sustainable development and supporting the stability of societies.

Contribution channels

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number. AE790340003708472909201 At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNow Under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai Community Contributions Platform “Jood(Jood.ae).