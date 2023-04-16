First Security Group has announced its contribution of one million dirhams in support of the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner. Providing a food safety net for the less fortunate in the world, and contributing to international efforts to combat and eliminate hunger.

The Billion Meal Endowment seeks to help the most needy groups, especially in countries that are going through challenges in providing food security, especially among victims of disasters and crises around the world.

Major General Abdulaziz Muhammad Al-Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of First Security Group, stated, “The campaign (Stopping a Billion Meals) is a new message of goodness from the UAE to the most needy groups around the world, and an expression of a sincere societal desire to help the needy and victims of disasters and crises in Dozens of countries, and there is no doubt that this campaign is a bright sign in terms of charitable and humanitarian work, adding to the rich balance of the UAE in the process of giving.