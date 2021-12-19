The effectiveness rate of the various vaccines measured on two levels: protection from severe cases (hospitalizations and deaths) e protection from contagion. it is now established that the effectiveness of vaccines lapses from three months, but especially six months after the end of the vaccination cycle, in particular with regard to contagion.
It should be clarified that the effectiveness we are talking about is not a fixed number: it depends on the type of vaccines, it changes according to the studies carried out (laboratory or real world), the age of the participants or the epidemiological situation of the country. With a 70% vaccine efficacy, there is a 30% chance of getting infected or sick.
