Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have recently completed shooting for the first schedule of their upcoming film ‘Pathan’ (Paathan). Until a few days ago, both of them were very busy with the shooting of their film.

Let me tell you that a few days ago Shahrukh Khan’s look related to the film became quite viral on social media. Shahrukh Khan’s big hair was seen in the photo. At the same time, Shah Rukh Khan remains in the headlines for his film. King Khan has finished the first schedule of shooting of his film ‘Pathan’ in 20 days.

#Paathan first schedule wrapped up on December 24. King #ShahRukhKhan shot for almost 20 days, #DeepikaPadukone joined him for 5 days through this period whereas #JohnAbraham is yet to commence shoot. The second schedule will start abroad (UAE mostly) in January 2021. ???????? pic.twitter.com/bqgmpyD4iE – MovieBuzz ???? (@ MoviesBuzz9) December 26, 2020

At the same time Deepika Padukone will also be seen opposite Shahrukh Khan in this film. Deepika has also finished the first schedule of shooting of this film in 5 days. John Abraham will also be seen in this film along with Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. John Abraham will start shooting for this film in Abu Dhabi next year i.e. in January. According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will leave India for Abu Dhabi in early 2021 next year. At the same time, John Abraham will also start shooting for the film.

Let me tell you, Shahrukh Khan will return to the silver screen after 2 years. Shahrukh was last seen in the film ‘Zero’ on Christmas in 2018. This film box office could not do anything special. At the same time, according to media reports, this film will also be released next year in 2021 on the occasion of Christmas.