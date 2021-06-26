Is it over the cold eating outside in the city? The Government of the City of Buenos Aires decided to move forward from this weekend with a series of flexibilities in isolation measures, due to the decrease in daily coronavirus infections in the district.

In the midst of this scenario -which seems contradictory because the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, said this Friday that there is no doubt about the arrival of a third wave-, the most relevant of the reopening, at least for the beaten sector of the gastronomy, is the possibility of eat inside in bars and restaurants, with a capacity of 30%.

In truth, the dining rooms of the gastronomic places they were already used for a few days in many neighborhoods of the City, but now it is “legal”.

On a tour of Clarion For Palermo, Caballito, Almagro and Boedo, from the gastronomic side the decision is celebrated because it implies billing more or “billing something” for those who do not have space on the sidewalk. From the customer side, they celebrate the coldest, but if there is a choice, the majority, especially the younger ones, prefer to sit outside. “Because is safer”They repeat.

Bar Madagascar, in Plaza Serrano. The heat in the living room versus the cold outside, where the open air guarantees better ventilation. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Do not think only of Palermo bars, where the contrast between the gourmet and the brewery climate dominates. It also happens in the still lifes and the restós of the neighborhood. Yes there is an age gap. Young people outside, older adults inside.

Matías Pastor (32) is from Córdoba, lives in Almagro and, after noon, is eating with his parents, inside, at the El Molino still life, on Carlos Calvo at 3000.

“It is safer to be outside for them. They are vaccinated with one dose. ANDWe left a table inside just because of the cold. They decided, actually. I would prefer outside because I don’t want them to get infected ”, he tells Clarion.

The low temperatures, Besides of little space for tables on the sidewalks, was one of the main characteristics “scares customers”, while indoor consumption was not allowed. Another: the delay in getting a table outside. Which is still valid for the most careful.

But not all the sector complied with what was ordered by the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. And there were neighborhoods less exposed than others to allow themselves that transgression.



The interior of the Madagascar restaurant, in Palermo. Photo Marcelo Carroll

“You should give me a note just because I was the only one, or one of the few, who complied with not having people inside. Here and in Caballito … everyone is eating inside “, says Norberto Meza (54), who for 17 years has been in charge of the Don Ignacio family still life, which received the best reviews from culinary experts such as Pietro Sorba, with his” milangas and rock and roll “, in Almagro.

Even so, this Saturday, which is already allowed, Norberto does not have the tables ready. “I did not get to buy the drinks. They warned late and from the first restrictions I managed with take away and I have to rearrange myself with the suppliers. From next week you will see the tables,” he details.

This delay is not a loss because it ensures that “people feel safer asking for food or passing it to look for it”. That is why he disbelieves that the collection may change “too much” with this new opening for diners.

“Many people saw that right here in the neighborhood they allowed themselves to be consumed inside and they wanted to do it, because they knew that we had open space inside (he refers to the internal terrace). We explained to them that no, we had to respect the protocol. Same, we work very well with him take away and with the delivery app. Now there is going to be an extra in billing, surely, especially in ice creams ”, says Majo Defilippi, supervisor of Rapa Nui in Caballito.

Clarion found that in that branch the tables that were set up on the mezzanine were only those allowed to respect the 30% capacity. As this newspaper learned, the decision of many gastronomic restaurants in that neighborhood is to behave in that way to “contain people who see a table with a sign or a crossed strip on the table but go and feel the same.”



Bars and restaurants can receive customers in their lounges with a capacity of 30%. Photo Marcelo Carroll

The distance of about two meters between each table and the gel alcohol are present in that chocolate chain. At the entrance there is a reception with ribbons like those of the airport to receive each client, depending on whether they want to stay or take the products home. With a temperature of “approximately 17 degrees”, as Majo found out before opening, he believes that it will be the same this Saturday of the “indoor premiere” you will choose to sit outside.

Palermo is the neighborhood par excellence that enjoys heaters on the sidewalk, especially in Plaza Serrano and Plaza Armenia. But that was not enough for gastronomers who have been losing in the days when only take away or home delivery was allowed.

From Keller Serrano, a tapas bar, they also point out that “people she’s used to not being inside, because it is safer”. It is 1 pm, at the end of the day it shows cold and clouds, and the Plaza Serrano only has a few tables occupied. Always outside, with friends and couples with layers of clothing and even gloves to grab a pint of IPA.

In Growlers, Adán Leal tells Clarion that, for him, any reopening is good “in the face of so much loss in the sector.” But, even so, he feels grateful because “young people still prefer to be outside, for a matter of care, and we (the branch on Gurruchaga street) fill up, since we have more room outside than inside“As it is the end of the month, he clarifies that only” when the salary is collected “, and if the reopening is still in force,” it will be seen how much it impacts adding the tables inside in the billing of the branches of Caballito and Microcentro “.

The young public, which is a regular in Palermo, already has a palate of signature beers and burgers and choose to take the bite outdoors. For this reason, despite the cold and the collection date, Adam’s was one of the few remaining with movement.



The Persico ice cream parlor-bar, in Palermo, this Saturday. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Nadia (54) is with her husband, Javier (52), sharing a barbecue for two in La Hormiga, a few meters from Plaza Armenia. They come from the outlets of Gurruchaga and they took advantage of the fact that they arrived early to get a table inside. They live in the Province. “In the suburbs we already ate inside, nothing was controlled. We are always coming and there was never a place outdoors. It was preferable not to eat than to wait an hour for a table ”, he tells Clarion.

Not her, but her husband, Gustavo, has his chinstrap on. “I don’t take off my chinstrap until the waiter comes with the food,” he says. Here you see that it is not like that, that they sit down and immediately take it out. But equal I prefer indoors in winter“. The waiters of that grill no longer bother the timing of the removal of masks.” We are used to it. We understand everything and we want to work, “they say from that grill.

Going up in the age of diners, in Esquina Pugliese, on Boedo avenue, the permission of the City to be able to eat inside implies up to 50% more billing.

“If not, people outside consume less, it doesn’t even make it to dessert. Inside the climate is more pleasant, you also drink more. For us the open air is tremendous, the public is older and does not have a good time outside”, Says Carlos Mazur, in charge of this well-known still life for 4 years.

On Boedo Avenue, which is pedestrianized this Saturday, you can see the tables in the street of other restaurants from afar. “People, if there is sun, prefer the same outside. But if they are less than 50. And here come the biggest ones ”, the waiters agree. The tables are outside “as if they were a poster”, to attract. Because many people still did not know that it is optional to go cold or not when sitting down to eat something in the City.