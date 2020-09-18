The Redmi 9i smartphone is the latest budget phone of Xiaomi owned by Xiaomi. The phone is the fourth phone in the Redmi 9 series. Earlier, the company has launched Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A handsets in this series. Talking about the specialty of Redmi 9i, it has a 5000mAh battery and 4 GB RAM. On Friday, this smartphone will be made available for sale for the first time in the country.The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of Redmi 9i is Rs 8,299 while the price of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is Rs 9,299. The phone will be available in Sea Blue, Nature Green and Midnight Black Color. The handset will be sold on e-commerce website Flipkart and Meadotcom at 12 noon.

Redmi 9i: specifications

Redmi 9i has a 6.53 inch HD + IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The phone has 4 GB RAM. The handset has been introduced in 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card.

The Redmi 9i runs on Android based MIUI 12. To give power to the phone, a 5000mAh battery has been provided. The handset comes with P2i coating and is water resistant.

Talking about the camera, the phone has a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual selfie camera setup. The camera also has Pro Mode, Palm Shutter Mode. According to Redmi, this phone supports AI scene detection. Features like dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and IR blaster have been provided in the phone.

The back of the Redmi 9i has a 13-megapixel rear camera setup and fingerprint sensor. This phone has a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.