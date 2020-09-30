Today is the first sale of Realme Narzo 20A, the latest budget smartphone of Reality. The sale will start at 12 noon on the e-commerce platform and realme.com. This phone, which comes in two variants, has been provided with features like triple rear camera setup and reverse charging. In the first cell, the company is going to make this smartphone available in some best offers.Reality Narjo 20A comes in 3 GB + 32 GB and 4 GB + 64 GB variants. The phone’s 3 GB RAM variant costs Rs 8,499 and the 4 GB RAM variant costs Rs 9,499. This phone, which comes in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options, can also be purchased from some major offline stores.

Realme Narzo 20 hit, 1.30 lakh phones sold in first sale

In the first cell, you can also buy this phone with a discount and cashback offer. Users taking this phone on EMI from ICICI Bank’s credit card will get a discount of 5 percent. The company is also offering cashback of 5 percent on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The phone can also be purchased at an attractive no-cost EMI, starting at Rs 945 per month.

Reality Narjo 20A

Specifications of Reality Narjo 20A

The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + mini-drop full screen display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. Its aspect ratio is 20: 9. This phone coming with Dual SIM + Micro SD card slot has Snapdragon 665 processor.

Mid-range smartphones will become superfast with Qualcomm’s processor!

Triple rear camera setup has been given in this phone for photography. It has two 2-megapixel cameras with a 12-megapixel primary camera. In this phone for selfie, you will get an 8 megapixel camera. To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery. This phone, which supports reverse charging, has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

See full specifications