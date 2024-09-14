Unlike consoles, new graphics cards for PCs are arriving faster and faster, to the point that every two or three years we see a new line, which not only offers greater power, but is also much more expensive than the last. In this way, New rumors have emerged about the RTX 5090 NVIDIAwhich will become the most powerful on the market, until another one arrives.

According to Tech Spot, the RTX 5000 series could eventually require 600W, an increase from the 450W of the RTX 4090. Along with this, The RTX 5090 is also expected to be up to 70% faster than the 4090, offering 28GB of VRAM and a 448-bit memory bus.The RTX 5080, for its part, would have 10% higher performance than the RTX 4090 with 16 GB of VRAM.

The report also mentioned that the RTX 5000 series GPUs would eventually feature GDDR7 memory. In addition, this family of graphics cards will be based on TSMC’s 5nm EUV node process. Unfortunately, There is no information on a release date or price at the moment.although the reveal of this series is expected to take place during the next CES presentation in January 2025.

For now, we can only wait for more information to become available. In related news, Xbox announces new relationship with NVIDIA. Similarly, Pemex wants to use NVIDIA’s artificial intelligence.

Author’s Note:

It seems like just a year ago that NVIDIA’s 4000 series arrived on PCs. It’s ridiculous that the next generation is already so close to being released, and it’s sure to be a very expensive thing for many to afford.

Via: TechSpot