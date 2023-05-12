The Lucan derby with Picerno goes to the capital’s team. In the 2nd round also Virtus Verona, Renate, Gubbio, Pontedera, Cerignola and Monopoli

Here is everything that happened in the nine matches that opened the Serie C playoffs. Only one sign “2”, that of Potenza in Picerno. We will immediately return to the field on Sunday 14 May, for the second round (still within the groups).

GROUP A — Winning debut for Padova, finalist (defeated) in the last two editions of the playoffs. Torrente’s team, under the rain of the Euganeo, narrowly beats the Pergolettese thanks to Liguori and thus hits the fifth consecutive success between the championship and the playoffs. On Sunday Padova will play again at home against Virtus Verona, who continue their fabulous season by knocking out Novara (3-0) with a brace from Fabbro and – in between – a great goal from Tronchin. It ends 0-0 Renate-Arzignano, by virtue of the double result in favor the home team passes and will go to visit Pro Sesto fourth in the standings. Second round: Pro Sesto-Renate, Padua-Virtus Verona. See also Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries, line-ups and prognosis

GROUP B — Ancona arrives in the second round in full recovery, when it reaches (1-1) with Mondonico Lucchese who had taken the lead – however in the final – with Romero. On Sunday Ancona will be on stage on the Carrara field, fourth in the standings. A draw (1-1) also in Gubbio against Recanatese is enough: Di Stefano replies Giampaolo to the Umbrian advantage and thus Piero Braglia’s team advances, who will have another chance at home. Pontedera will arrive at Barbetti on Sunday, who beat Rimini (2-1) thanks to an excellent start to the game: Nicastro and Cioffi scored in the first ten minutes, shortened Santini but it wasn’t enough for the Romagnans. Second round: Carrara-Ancona, Gubbio-Pontedera.

GROUP C — The only team to subvert the home court factor in the first round was Potenza, who went through (1-0) in the balanced Picerno derby thanks to a header from Steffè (who came on from the bench) from a corner. Raffaele’s team will be hosted by Foggia on Sunday, fourth classified. Cerignola went ahead smoothly, 3-0 against Juve Stabia with a case already resolved in the first half: Capomaggio scored with a header, Tascone and Achik who came on from the bench (at 2-0, the home goalkeeper Saracco saved a D penalty ‘Augustine). Cerignola in the second round will host Monopoli, who overcame Latina (1-0) with Starita’s goal in the final. Second round: Foggia-Potenza, Cerignola-Monopoli. See also Dzeko and Onana with tense nerves, dispute on the pitch. The goalkeeper: "If we get angry like this and win matches..."

