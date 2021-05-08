The radical inner turmoil and literary adventure of Maria Eugenia Vidal They kept the machinery of Together for Change in pause in the main district of the country during the last months. Things happened in the middle.

* Horacio Rodríguez Larreta raised the profile from the other side of General Paz and sent to say that this year he will play yes or yes with the reversible candidacies of Vidal and Diego Santilli, a peculiarity attributable less to a speculation of his own than to the vagueness of the former governor.

* Jorge Macri, head of the Buenos Aires PRO, ensured the protection of his cousin Mauricio and other hawks, like Patricia bullrich, and went out to fight the Buenos Aires chief before the eventual landing of his vice Santilli in the Province. “I would prefer to continue being a mayor, but if necessary I am here to compete in the PASO”, she challenged him.

* The driving vacuum opened the tap for the appearance of numerous subgroups in the PRO, the twists and turns of a presumed candidacy of Elisa Carrió, a delicate balance of the UCR after the narrow triumph of the ruling party Maxi Abad about tandem Gustavo Posse-Martin Lousteau, and the claims of Miguel Pichetto to become the exclusive representative of the Peronist leg, in collision with those who plot Emilio Monzó and Diego Kravetz.

To put the bow to a panorama that despairs the referents of the coalition in the rest of the country, Kirchnerism continues to enjoy a certain level of popularity in the Province that has escaped in other districts with less electoral flow.

Jorge Macri receives this Thursday the radical leader Maximiliano Abad in Vicente López.

The mayor Macri spoke with Abad on Thursday in Vicente López, who thus made his anticipated debut as head of the Radical Committee, a position that he will assume next week in a multiplatform event. In tune with Vidal, they agreed to speed up the relaunch of the provincial table Together for Change.

They will aim for an ambitious objective: to weave a mesh of containment of the different tribes, to avoid that the pieces of the puzzle in which the coalition became lost in a labyrinth and it is impossible to reassemble it.

The meeting will take place the day after tomorrow by videoconference and the three historical legs (PRO, UCR, Civic Coalition) will be joined by the Republican Peronism, represented in this case by the former Vidalista minister Joaquin de la Torre and the mayor of San Miguel, Jaime Mendez.

For the PRO will be Vidal, Jorge Macri and Néstor Grindetti, mayor of Lanús. The UCR will be represented by Abad and his vice Erica Ravella, mayor of General Arenales. And from the Civic Coalition the provincial legislators Maricel Echecoin and Andrés De Leo will be shown.

Although it is not the axis of this approach talk, in the radio corridor everyone agrees that if Vidal accepts to head the list of deputies, the intern would be easily ordered. But the unknown (many attribute more desire to fight in the City) uncovered a Pandora’s box in which candidates such as Pichetto and Carrió parade; Hernán Lombardi, Florencia Arietto and Gerardo Milman by hard macroism; radicals Fabio Quetglas and Carlos Fernández struggling to re-elect more the increasingly distant illusion of convincing Facundo Manes, plus the Monzó-Posse-Lousteau tandem.

Random question: if there is a STEP between Santilli and Jorge Macri Who plays with whom ?.